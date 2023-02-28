Amazon Policy Allows Workers To Leave Your Package At The Side Of The Road

Do you think delivery drivers should leave packages on your front porch? Amazon has set new terms for delivery services. Under several circumstances, company personnel will not leave your orders at your door.

The issue sparked debate after an Amazon delivery driver highlighted the new company policy. The video posted on January 23, 2023, by TikToker Amber (@ambergirts) has 995.1K views.

Amber films herself in the Amazon truck. She rants about the new delivery rules. She says:

"Amazon just created a new rule that if we 'pull down peoples’ driveways and get stuck, then we lose our 10-hour guarantee and then we get suspended for a week. I think we can walk up to a football field away."

Amber says they cannot deliver to mailboxes. It is government property and only for USPS.

In the comments, another Tiktoker explained the 10-hour guarantee. It refers to a driver still being paid for a 10-hour workday even if they finished the job in five hours.

Some workers drive the trucks onto people's driveways to deliver faster. If the vehicle gets stuck while doing this, the employees lose the 10-hour guarantee. If employees carry packages to your door and have an accident or get stuck, they lose the 10-hour guarantee. So, most think twice and leave the box at the end of your driveway or by your mailbox.

Some comments said if they do not have a mailbox in their yard and the carport is full, the drivers leave the packages on their car trunks.

One user quipped, "I'm surprised Amazon hasn't started selling Amazon-only mailboxes."

Someone said, "Listen I don't know what Amazon is thinking. But they put it on my grandma's SUV and I would have never thought to look there."

