Now Legal To Bear Arms On Texas Campuses And Businesses

Incidents plagued California in recent weeks. Despite that, a federal judge threw out the state's age restriction. The new policy will see the access of young adults expanded.

Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash

Young Texan adults can now get a license to bear arms in the handheld category. Once licensed, they can carry them onto college campuses and business locations.

New kinds of students are sitting in front of instructors, like Michael Cargill. Teenagers as young as 18 years old. Each is ready to get their license to carry. Most Texans wait until the age of 21 to apply.

But a federal judge overturned the state's age restriction. The new age is 18. Now teenagers are eligible for licenses to carry concealed handheld gear. Where are they allowed to bring these protective tools? Public university campuses, certain businesses, and across state lines.

The Texas Department of Public Safety oversees the licensing process. The agency announced the change in mid-January. Since then, the department has received 100 more applications than usual. Of the 100 applications by young adults, the body approved 17 licenses.

Michael Cargill said, "As more people find out, there’s going to be an influx."

It is an expansion of the state's protective order. As previously, it is legal for Texans under 21 to bear long arms. Advocates applauded this recent change but Democrats are against the move.

How do you feel about the change?

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash