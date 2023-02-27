Institutions Begin Acting On Greg Abbott's Memo Against Diversity Hiring

Inclusivity and representation are expected to drop as state agencies follow Governor Greg Abbott's orders. He told organizations to stop considering diversity hiring in Texas. In the last few weeks, institutions have acted on the statement. What will it mean for residents?

Most likely, less safe spaces for people of color. And minority groups who prefer to confide in people who understand their struggle.

Texas A&M University recently changed its hiring policies. It means less priority and preferential hiring to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. So, once again, the boards of state agencies could become all-white leadership bodies.

The University of Texas System's board said the pause is in effect for its 13 university campuses. It also asked all school leaders to provide a report on their current DEI policies.

Abbott said DEI hiring practices allowed employment on factors "other than merit."

Abbott's letter wants to stop diversity preferences in hiring processes. Here is one such example.

"[Some} university departments require so-called diversity statements in which job candidates are asked to write about their experience working with diverse student populations and share ways they plan to help students from all backgrounds be successful."

For now, the change will cut the diversity statement criteria. It is unclear if the updated hiring clause will have other repercussions for diverse applicants.

How do you feel about this policy change going into effect?

