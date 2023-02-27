Woman Says Entry-Level Jobs Are Harder To Land After Agency Asks Her For Qualifications

Go to college or live with your parents longer? It is the fate of one woman raised via her TikTok profile. She shares her dilemma about not finding work and the family drama it causes at home.

Have you read articles listing all the jobs you can get without a degree? Did you ever have your application declined because of work experience but no college papers?

Many Americans face this situation causing a continuous increase in entrepreneurship. Business ownership rose from 15.4% in 2020 to 16.5% in 2021. What happened to the woman when she applied for an entry-level desk job?

TikToker Katie amassed 116.5K views after sharing her experience.

Katie is pregnant and cannot stand for long periods as her retail job requires. She wanted to get a desk job to accommodate her condition. Katie has been working since age 17. And claims she has many marketable skills but does not have a degree.

Her parents insist hundreds of desk jobs are open, and she should apply. They will not listen when Kaite says she cannot get one. She has experience with customers, phones, and the Microsoft Office suite. But no degree. Her mother constantly reminds her she got a paralegal job earning $25 per hour while in college.

In the comment section, people shared experiences similar to Katie's story.

Someone with a master's degree said an office assistant role rejected them. Another said even with the necessary qualifications she could not get a paralegal position and settled for a receptionist role. A third user said networking is essential if someone wants to get hired.

What do you think?

