Rhode Island To Vote On Self-Checkouts

The self-checkout issue is once again on the table of officials. Are you for, against, or indifferent about these machines? Rhode Island will officially decide how they feel about this technology soon.

Similar bills like this one went up for debate in Oregon and Massachusetts. Oregon never passed it. And Massachusetts voted no. It is unclear how Rhode Island will act on this legislation.

What is the issue up for debate here?

Photo by Radek Homola on Unsplash

The new bill will limit the number of self-checkouts in grocery stores. Reports claim these machines frustrate customers. They say the lines at self-checkout are just as long as when stores had cashiers. And they grow tired of doing the work themselves.

Rhode Island lawmakers have come up with a proposal to limit kiosks. The restriction hopes to ensure large stores always have traditional and Al registers.

The limit is eight kiosks per store. Representative Megan Cotter is sponsoring the bill, H5161. She wants to keep more Rhode Islanders employed and reduce the workload passed onto shoppers.

Would you support this bill?

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

Grocery store owners are against the limit. Scott Bromberg is the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Food Dealers Association.

Scott said, "Unemployment stands at 3.5% for the state, and labor costs are extremely high. It is becoming increasingly difficult for grocers to staff their stores. And as a result, a lot of these businesses are opting to find alternative solutions."

Scott continues, "The bill could open up the door to lawmakers going too far in regulating private businesses. This bill confronts a fundamental question for the state — to what length can government dictate the operations of a business?"

Residents have divided opinions. Some prefer more human cashiers. Others say, "I don't think it is a problem. It's usually faster and they don't have too many people on the registers."

