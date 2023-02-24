Dollar Tree Charges More With New Packaging Style

C. Heslop

Dollar Tree has people laughing or angry with the new prices and selling strategies. Dollar Tree said its baseline price is $1.25. It will also mark up several items to $3 and $5. But one shopper was not prepared to see more creative pricing techniques in the shop.

The video by TikTok user @thefunnybombshell has 2 million views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZewK_0kxnRwhq00
Photo byRyan QuintalonUnsplash

The bombshell visited her local Dollar Tree location. What she saw on the shelf surprised her. The broomstick and the broom brush were for sale separately for $1.25 each. It was the same for the mops and floor scrubbing pads.

What annoyed her more? People bought the sticks more than the mop heads and brushes. It limited the type of broom she could buy. The bombshell referred to this selling strategy as petty. She also noted the size of other products shrinked. For example, cleaning solutions.

The company's CEO said the brand was trying to balance product quality with rising costs caused by inflation.

Feedback

The clip by bombshell had over 6,400 comments. There were three main reactions to the Dollar Tree issue. Laughter about selling items separately. Thinking she was doing too much over a $2.50 broom and people saying brooms cost more elsewhere.

Comparisons: "They are as bad as Apple, everything is sold separately." "Dollar tree wanting to be IKEA." "Not build a broom 😭."
Explanation: "I think their intention was that customers buy one stick, and buy all the attachments. So that you have one stick and just change the attachment."
Reflection: "Man, I remember when it was $1.08 Tree 😣."

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar Tree# Business# Stores# Finance# Wealth

Comments / 0

Published by

Food, Relationships, Money, Social Media, and Business.

N/A
44K followers

More from C. Heslop

Self-Checkout Improvement Allows Shopping Without Staff Assistance

Yoti is the new tech firm partnering with businesses using self-checkout machines. The collaborations aim to have customers help themselves with transactions. So no one has to call staff for assistance.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California Proposal To Raise Hourly Minimum Wage For Some Worker Groups

California residents know this is an expensive state. The cost of living here is higher than in most American states. And this was before the surge in inflation. Economic shocks here made it hard for everyone, including workers set to gain from this bill. The minimum wage in California stands at $15.50 as of January 1, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments

Pilot turns plane around for a newly engaged couple

Is it okay for newly engaged couples to receive special treatment? A pilot turned a plane around as a treat for two persons on the flight. It was a unique occasion. Most planes only turn around due to turbulent weather. The couple, British native Adam Groves and his fiancee, Jasmine Mapp, were flying back to the UK. The duo had an incredible four-night Iceland stay where Mapp accepted Groves' marriage proposal.

Read full story
2 comments

President Joe Biden Says More Taxes This Year

President Joe Biden said, "I'm gonna raise some taxes." He announced on Tuesday ahead of his March 9 budget proposal to the U.S. Congress. He made the remarks in a state that Democrats consider "politically competitive."

Read full story
9 comments

Worker's reactions after management sides with customer who claims service workers should not sit on the job

Has anyone ever gone to a store, watched the staff, and complained to management about workers standing all the time on the job? The question left many puzzled. After people claimed Americans were against service workers sitting on the job.

Read full story
2 comments

Real Estate Mentors Say Landlords Should Add Gratuity To Rent As Housing Costs Soar

Would you tip your landlord? You possibly think you pay too much for rent. But one man believes your landlord should charge you more via a tipping add-on to your rent. The suggestion follows skyrocketing housing costs.

Read full story
5 comments

Papa Johns Rival Closes Multiple Stores

Papa John's is the fourth-largest pizza delivery restaurant chain in America. The company disappointed investors with subpar earnings. It also missed Wall Street analysts' sales targets. But the brand is in better shape than one competitor.

Read full story
1 comments

Amazon Policy Allows Workers To Leave Your Package At The Side Of The Road

Do you think delivery drivers should leave packages on your front porch? Amazon has set new terms for delivery services. Under several circumstances, company personnel will not leave your orders at your door.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Now Legal To Bear Arms On Texas Campuses And Businesses

Incidents plagued California in recent weeks. Despite that, a federal judge threw out the state's age restriction. The new policy will see the access of young adults expanded.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Institutions Begin Acting On Greg Abbott's Memo Against Diversity Hiring

Inclusivity and representation are expected to drop as state agencies follow Governor Greg Abbott's orders. He told organizations to stop considering diversity hiring in Texas. In the last few weeks, institutions have acted on the statement. What will it mean for residents?

Read full story
6 comments

Woman Says Entry-Level Jobs Are Harder To Land After Agency Asks Her For Qualifications

Go to college or live with your parents longer? It is the fate of one woman raised via her TikTok profile. She shares her dilemma about not finding work and the family drama it causes at home.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Passes A Ban On Care Treatments For Some Transgender Residents With Overwhelming Support

The Tennessee legislature passed a bill last Thursday. The Tennessee House Republicans overwhelmingly supported a ban. It prohibits gender-transition health care for minors. The law will go to Governor Bill Lee's desk for approval.

Read full story
78 comments

In-N-Out Burger Apologizes For The Shortage Of Popular Menu Item

Are you a fan of the In-N-Out restaurant chain? Regular customers have noticed a popular offering is in short supply. It left many fired up as they longed for their favorite food item. The company decided to address the shortage with an explanation and apology.

Read full story

SNAP Benefit Drops For New Mexico Residents

Americans brace for tougher times at grocery registers as food stamp cuts are a few days away. During the pandemic, the government boosted food stamp benefits. Next week, states will roll back the boost. The change affects over 42.3 million low-income Americans in 32 states, plus the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The recipients will see less money in their accounts. Experts suggest food banks brace for a rise in demand for their resources.

Read full story
2 comments

Rhode Island To Vote On Self-Checkouts

The self-checkout issue is once again on the table of officials. Are you for, against, or indifferent about these machines? Rhode Island will officially decide how they feel about this technology soon.

Read full story
9 comments

Workers 50 And Older Have It Hardest On The Job Market (Analysts Opinion)

News about the job market focuses on millennials. A post by USA Today says workers 50 and older are most affected by layoffs, inflation, and the recession. It says Gen Z has time to change jobs and find a comfortable position. Seniors do not have this luxury.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Snowstorm Delights Southern California

A snowstorm doused the Golden State in white. The historic storm gave the area a bitter chill. Residents can expect more of this weather as the arctic air continues dusting the region. Blizzard warnings for southern California are in effect for the first time since 1989.

Read full story
6 comments
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Beloved Grocery Store In California Closes

California residents will lose another well-known business to the retail apocalypse. The grocery shop did everything it could. Yet, the store closes down this year. Chelsea Minor said, "We’ve been in negotiations for about a year. But have not been able to come to an agreement with the landlord. We offered a bunch of different solutions including a rent increase and continuing to invest in the remodel. Unfortunately, the landlord was not in agreement with our proposal."

Read full story
1 comments

Netflix Experiments With Price Drop

Netflix runs a new experiment in an effect to boost its subscriptions. In 2022, the company lost an estimated 970,000 subscribers. The company is trying everything to get its membership numbers back up. New streaming platforms like Disney+ made the plan harder. Netflix is yet again playing around with a new strategy.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy