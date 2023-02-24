Dollar Tree Charges More With New Packaging Style

Dollar Tree has people laughing or angry with the new prices and selling strategies. Dollar Tree said its baseline price is $1.25. It will also mark up several items to $3 and $5. But one shopper was not prepared to see more creative pricing techniques in the shop.

The video by TikTok user @thefunnybombshell has 2 million views.

The bombshell visited her local Dollar Tree location. What she saw on the shelf surprised her. The broomstick and the broom brush were for sale separately for $1.25 each. It was the same for the mops and floor scrubbing pads.

What annoyed her more? People bought the sticks more than the mop heads and brushes. It limited the type of broom she could buy. The bombshell referred to this selling strategy as petty. She also noted the size of other products shrinked. For example, cleaning solutions.

The company's CEO said the brand was trying to balance product quality with rising costs caused by inflation.

The clip by bombshell had over 6,400 comments. There were three main reactions to the Dollar Tree issue. Laughter about selling items separately. Thinking she was doing too much over a $2.50 broom and people saying brooms cost more elsewhere.

Comparisons: "They are as bad as Apple, everything is sold separately." "Dollar tree wanting to be IKEA." "Not build a broom 😭."

Explanation: "I think their intention was that customers buy one stick, and buy all the attachments. So that you have one stick and just change the attachment."

Reflection: "Man, I remember when it was $1.08 Tree 😣."

