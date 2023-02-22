Walmart Vows To Keep One Promise To Shoppers

Every visit to a Walmart location feels like a different store. One feature or another changed. Customers feel less sure of the future. Who will pay for all the updates and remodels? Do you wonder about Walmart and its prices?

Well, the company's CEO extends one promise to you.

The promise follows historically high investments in AI tech and security. Chief executive officer Doug McMillon shared the excellent news with Walmart shoppers. He made the statement during an interview with CNBC.

The company has aligned its policies to maintain its principal value.

What is the promise? The brand vows to keep prices low.

Walmart notes that analysts see food as the most inflationary category. The company will partner with private brands to help customers cope with inflation. These items will have a low price point.

Walmart hopes these lower prices will encourage other brands to reduce the cost of their goods. McMillon said, "[they want] to play a role in helping get prices down. We believe branded manufacturers and suppliers of all types will have to respond to that market in time."

Walmart changed its stocking policy. The brand will pay more attention to shoppers' wants to reduce inventory costs. Walmart remains cautious as it has seen many retailers close their doors permanently due to bankruptcy.

