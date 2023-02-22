Panda Express customers react after a worker shares behind the scenes of the meal preparation

Do you imagine someone in a Panda Express location making your food? Customers expressed frustration when they learned this was not the case. Why do people care so much? They think the food differs from the meals served at McDonald's and Burger King.

The commotion started when Nora Q (@sonoraq) shared the prep process of Panda Express.

Photo by Chester Ho on Unsplash

It is a trend for fast-food workers to share how restaurants create customers' food. Nora hopped on the style to show how the chain preps its cream cheese rangoons. In the comments, customers replied with frustration. The video has 557.7K views.

They did not expect - made fresh - to mean treatment like fries at Mcdonald's.

Nora removes rangoons from a freezer. Tears the plastic and adds the items to a fryer. People thought more of the assembly occurred in the Panda Express kitchen. But if that were so, customers would have to wait longer for their orders.

Feedback

Someone wrote, "This is like buying frozen foods at the grocery store. Why are you all complaining they’re not fresh."

"Been there for a year plus now, never once had the food not SLAPPED y'all are tweaking😭," said another user.

"So this shows me it’s not y’all’s fault if I get an empty one😭😭😂," quipped a third.

What do you think?

