Grocery Store Chain Gives Up On Self-Checkout

Two years have passed, yet many Americans have not warmed up to self-checkout machines. One grocery chain abandoned the trend. The brand is forgoing further investment in this technology. It also plans to undo all self-checkout innovations added to its stores.

Photo by Nico Smit on Unsplash

The retailer announced the move on February 20. It started putting this convenience in place two years ago. The self-checkout option (the Scan & Go app) will end. Customers resume using standard employee-operated cash registers.

The grocer is Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee has over 305 stores across America. The change will affect all the locations.

When launched, the company said the Scan & Go app was a way to show tech progression in stores. It did not explain the reason for removing the service. Retailers who use similar technology have also phased out these devices. They cited a rise in dishonesty caused more losses. Wegmans has stepped back on its use of artificial intelligence registers.

"Hy-Vee's Scan & Go service will be disabled, effective Monday, Feb. 20,” the company announced on its website.

When Wegman made the same move, a representative stated, "Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state. We’ve made the decision to turn off the app until we can make improvements that will meet the needs of our customers and business."

Are you happy to see the self-checkout machines disappear?

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash