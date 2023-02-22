Chipotle Cracks Down On Smart Buying

A Chipotle buying hack went viral. And once again, the fast-food chain wasted no time in cracking down on the practice. The workers say they are only following the rules.

The video by Gabs (@gabsss.dor) expresses her frustration.

A Chipotle customer went viral after she bought an entire meal plus sides for $5. She said she purchased the kids' meal via the app and picked it up curbside.

Excited to get a filling amount of Chipotle for $5, Gabs visited a store in person without a child. The cashier rang up her order as $17.26.

In the clip, Gabs said she is forever upset. And will not return to Chipotle ever again. She failed at using the viral Chipotle kids’ quesadilla meal hack. It consists of a kid’s quesadilla meal with three sides: beans, rice, and meat with up to three sides.

Gabs received mixed reactions in the comment section.

Former employee: "As a previous chipotle employee we used to charge the adults who got kids meals the amount of a bowl per company instructions. If they got extra sides."

Another person's experience, "Okay, so I did this kid's meal hack. They charged me for the little sides!! Like the salsa and cheese and cream!!"

General comment, "Just order it on the app."

Do you think the customer is right to be frustrated?

What do you think?

