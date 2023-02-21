Woman Claims All Restuarants Fail A Rule For Every Customer

A woman alleges all restaurants fail one rule for all shoppers without a doubt. The content creator shared the assertion after trying different meals at several eateries.

TikTok video by Anayka (@anaykashe) gained 762.1K views.

Anayka claims every restaurant does not taste as good as the first time on the second visit. She said the food place might redeem itself on the third visit.

She explains, "no restaurant has been able to defeat the two-visit curse." The first time you go to a restaurant, everything is amazing: the music, the drinks, and the food, to the point where you recommend it to friends. The next time you go. Regardless if it’s next week, next month, or a year from now, the restaurant will not hit the same. No restaurant is good the second time you visit."
Anayka ends the clip positively saying, "The restaurant can redeem itself if you visit a third time."

What enables this reaction? Diminishing returns cause this taste law. "The more you consume an item, the smaller the satisfaction experienced." In other words, having too much of a good thing makes you appreciate it less.

Photo byKHALIL MUSAonUnsplash

Hundreds of comments agreed with Anayka. But some people say Texas Roadhouse never failed with its consistent good taste.

"Sorry, but Texas Roadhouse never failed me," one user chipped.
Another person added, "This is so true. I always say “the same people not back there today”😭😭😭." "Because the 1st time we have no expectations, the 2nd time high expectations."

Has this been your experience at restaurants?

