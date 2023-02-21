New SNAP Condition

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) has been on the radar of many officials. The initiative gives support to needy families to help them afford healthy meals. The program recently underwent a policy edit.

Photo by Jacopo Maia on Unsplash

Unlike previous changes, this new SNAP policy is good. Grocer Wegmans will accept EBT and SNAP payments for website and app orders. Beneficiaries can use their benefits to buy eligible grocery items. EBT users can also receive free delivery on the first three orders placed online.

Erica Tickle is the vice president of e-commerce for Wegmans.

Erica says, "Each week, thousands of Wegmans' orders are placed on the Wegmans app and website. And we continue to hear from customers that it would be helpful to be able to use their Snap benefits when placing an order. Adding this functionality is an important step to further increase access to healthy food throughout the communities we serve."

The website includes a SNAP-eligible filter for easier searching. The checkout is the same as if you used a debit or credit card. People can choose how much they will pay out of pocket and via federal benefit cards.

Who is eligible for SNAP?

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Qualifying households have $2,750 or less in cash or money in the bank. If one family member has a disability or is 60 or older, the family can have $4,250 in savings.

The gross income criteria for a family of four is $3,007. Applications and rules are available at your local SNAP office. Applicants usually hear back in 30 days. If someone only has $100-$150 in cash, they can get approved in seven days.

Is there a Wegmans near you? Are you excited about the change?

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash