Sam's Club Changes The Price Of Its Membership

The competition is fierce among grocery stores as customers shop around for deals. Since the soaring inflation of 2022, Americans have budgeted more than ever. And 50% live paycheck to paycheck.

Sam's Club wants to remain affordable to buyers beyond bulk shopping. The brand has edited its membership price. This change will help them compete with Costco, Walmart, and local grocery stores.

Photo by Nico Smit on Unsplash

Sam's Club halves the cost of its membership to offer more for less. The (basic) one-year pass cost dropped from $50 to $25. The Sam's Club Plus Membership gives 2% cash back on qualifying purchases up to $50 a year. The price of the Plus package fell from $110 to $70.

Membership at Sam's Clubs also includes free bonuses. These include free shipping on online orders, free curbside pickup, and 20% off select glasses and generic prescriptions. If someone uses Rakuten with their pass, they get 8% cash back.

The offer expires on January 31, 2024.

The reduced Sam's Club membership price is only available to new members.

The offer causes Sam's Club to be a cheaper alternative to Costco. What does Costco offer? Costco gifts a Digital Card worth $30 if someone buys the Gold Star membership for $60.

Do you prefer Sam's Club or Costco?

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash