Full List Of Walmart Stores Closing By March

Many American brick-and-mortar stores have closed because of bankruptcy and low profits. Walmart is not immune to this reality. The big box department company will shutter seven locations by March 10 across several states. Closures will continue as the brand stabilizes its books.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

After March 10, Walmart would have locked down all its pickup-and-deliver-only stores. How do these shops operate? Walmart customers would place online orders and visit the outlet for collection. The shopper stays in their car, and an employee brings out the groceries for them.

At the Bentonville outlet, up to 19 buyers could park and collect groceries at once. After March 10, Walmart would have locked down all its pickup-and-deliver-only stores. How do these shops operate? Walmart customers would place online orders and visit the outlet for collection. The shopper stays in their car, and an employee brings out the groceries for them. At the Bentonville outlet, up to 19 buyers could park and collect groceries at once.

The first pickup-and-deliver-only Walmart opened in 2014. Closures of shops with this design began in 2017. The last two will close in 2023. Included in this closure list are five regular Walmart stores.

Walmart confirmed the store closures. But they declined to provide further comment. While the brand closes some locations, it is improving the features of other venues.

Below is the list of stores set for shuttering.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Full list of Store Closures

(source)

Florida

6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park

Illinois

17550 South Halsted St, Homewood

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

New Mexico

301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Wisconsin

10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

Pick-up-only store closures

Arkansas

3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville

Illinois

8840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood

What do you feel about the Walmart store closures?

....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash