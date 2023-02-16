Eric Adams sings a different tune about remote work

Many companies told workers to return to the office. But Mayor Eric Adams is singing a different tune.

Mayor Eric Adams is considering having some city employees work from home again. Reporters raised the question during a Tuesday news conference.

Adams stated he asked city agencies to "come up with creative ways of having flexibility."

It is a significant shift from the stance he held one year ago. Before he said, "You can't stay home in your pajamas all day. That accountant that’s not in his office space is not going to the cleaners."

It is unclear how the flexibility will look. Adams said his administration wants any possible remote arrangement to be fair. They want to avoid a "two-tier system where some can work from home and others cannot." He also brought the issue of money into question.

Adams added, "So we want as a team to say, how do I look out for my fellow civil servant to say you have to come in, how do we compensate you in some way? And that is what we need to do."

The pledge for flexibility comes as New York and the country struggle to fill civil service jobs. In a study, 96% of U.S. professionals said they needed flexibility. But only 47% of the workforce have it.

