Little girl has a meltdown after speaking with a Dunkin' employee

It is tough being a parent. It is also rough for fast-food service workers. A mom blames a Dunkin' employee for causing her child's meltdown. But the worker expressed confusion as she was unsure what she had done wrong.

Callie recounts the interaction she had with a customer via a Dunkin' drive-thru. She claims a mother scolded her as the location was out of chocolate-glazed donuts. Callie thinks it is unfair because such an event is beyond her control.

Here is what Callie says in the video.

"Some lady came through the drive-thru and asked for a chocolate-glazed donut. I was like, 'We don’t have any, but we have chocolate-glazed munchkins'."

The answer displeased the mother and her daughter.

"The little girl in her back seat started crying her eyes out. Do you know what this woman said to me? Do you hear that? You ruined her day."

Callie did not respond to the customer due to confusion about how that was her fault. In her caption, she suggests how to deal with such a situation.

It reads, "Or teach your child that you don’t always get what you want in life instead of making me feel guilty for something I can’t control."

Photo by Kobby Mendez on Unsplash

Hundreds of watchers agreed with Callie.

One parent replied, "My kid cried because they were out of strawberries and the worker apologized and I was like "he'll live" 🤣."

What do you think?

