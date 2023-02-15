KFC Customer's Excitement Turns To Disappointment

A hungry KFC customer visited a location. She documented her entire trip, from what she ordered to what she got. Her excitement quickly turns to disappointment. KFC has been featured in many headlines recently. The brand added a new food item after fans petitioned for them to bring it back.

The content creator is Brooklyn (@brooklynmeeshee), and the clip has 358K views.

Brooklyn saw a KFC store and decided to try the new chicken wrap. She says the item reminded her of McDonald's discontinued wraps. So she wanted to try it.

She enters the store and orders the food without sauce. She shares her excitement about buying it, mentioning how good it looks on the poster.

What does she say in the video?

"Remember when McDonald's used to have the McSnack Wrap, and then they took it off? Well, KFC has the chicken wrap. I can't wait to try it."

"Look how little these—now I understand why the combo gives you two. Look at this. You know, what I would have liked? A sprinkling of cheese and some lettuce. But you're just going to give me one chicken tender. The tortilla is not even toasted. You know what? I did this to myself. I'm not even mad. I did this to myself. I should have known better."

Brooklyn expresses disappointment for two reasons. While ordering, she learns, KFC discontinued the potato wedges. Then she bites into the chicken wrap, and it doesn't taste as good as she expected.

Photo by Nik on Unsplash

The comments shared her disappointment. They also reminisced about different menu items from back in the day.

One user wrote, "$9.90 for THAT!!!!! 😲😡."

"In the early 00s, KFC had a wrap called The Twister that I’d always order. Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese in a large tortilla 😮‍," stated a second TikToker.

A third said, "I miss the KFC wedges 😩."

