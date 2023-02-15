Ulta shopper does not like what she discovers while shopping: "You never want to shop again for real"

A woman went to an Ulta store where she had a surprising realization. The thought never crossed her mind. But once it did, the shock had her thinking twice about shopping again.

The clip by Rebekah Hollar (@bekahhollar) has 934.2K views.

Hollar went to Ulta. She calculates product prices based on the amount of time it would take her to earn the cash. Hollar gets paid $15 per hour. The cheapest item she browsed cost one hour of her life, and the most expensive was three hours.

As she browses, she remarks, "Hmm I would love these beauty blenders for the cost of 1 hour of my life. Yes, moisture pads, for only three hours of my life. Facial razors for one hour of my life. Hmm, I would really love some eyelashes for two hours of my life."

"Spent my paycheck for three products at Ulta!" she adds in her caption.

Photo by Amy Shamblen on Unsplash

Responders found the video relatable. Many did not consider the true cost of their purchases.

Comments said, "When you think of it like this, you never want to shop again for real." "I think like this too. It helps prevent me from excessive spending." " I need to start thinking like this. I would save so much money."

Have you every made a similar discovery while shopping?

Do you think like this while spending?

What do you think?

