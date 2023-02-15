Walgreens Displaces Customers Across America

Do you shop at Walgreens?

Filling out your prescriptions will cause you to wait in long lines. You may also experience other delays. The company is restructuring its physical stores to improve financial stability.

What is the result? Many pharmacy closures. These lockdowns displace customers who have to drive further to new shops to get essential items. Below are the announced shuttering locations.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

The brand is moving shoppers' information to different venues. A brand merger and store closures are causing the shake-up. These changes will continue up to March 2023.

In California, Walgreens acquired 22 Medly pharmaceutical stores. As the Medly locations close, more people will fill doctor's notes at Walgreens. This difference will add to your wait times.

Across the U.S., Walgreens is closing unprofitable locations.

The locations for permanent shuttering are:

Wicker Park neighborhood, Chicago - January 31

Ridgewood, New York - February 21

Minneapolis, Minnesota - February 22

Johnsbury, Vermont - February 22

Houston, Missouri - March 7

Where will you go? Walgreens said it would notify customers of the closures. The note would suggest where you should go. This location is the next shop closest to your address.

