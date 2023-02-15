Dollar Tree Defends Its Latest Markups

Customers are against plans to hike prices again. They say the products available are not worth the extra cost. But Dollar Tree says the increases are necessary. The company's CEO explained the reason for the elevated shopping expense.

Photo by Timis Alexandra on Unsplash

After 35 years, the brand raised its prices from $1 to $1.25.

Now Dollar Tree has a new pricing strategy. It will offer goods for $1.25, $3, and $5. People are questioning the company's decision. Like many other stores, they blame record-high inflation. And a growing need to supply shoppers with higher-quality goods.

"Our transition to the $1.25 price point has enabled our merchants to greatly enhance value," Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski said on a call in November 2022, per CNN.

The business also has plans to open and rebrand 5,000 stores by 2024.

Customers reacted to the first price increase with anger. But the discount chain said purchases continued. Sales increased 8.6% in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 while the brand hiked prices to keep up with inflation.

People took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the increase.

"The Dollar Tree being $1.25 Tree is no longer appealing to go to," a Twitter user wrote.

"I spend the same there now as at Walmart. And most of the frozen stuff is between $3-5 now. There's no reasonable way to be poor." someone else added.

Will you still shop at Dollar Tree? Is the $3-5 price point realizable?

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash