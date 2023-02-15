No More Subway Stores

C. Heslop

Do you love the meals served at a popular sandwich restaurant?

Subway may disappear from America’s food landscape. The change depends on if shareholders support the company’s proposed plan. In 2021, the brand closed 1,000 locations. The fast-food chain plans to shutter a lot more in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkPGL_0knm6eLF00
Photo byamirali mirhashemianonUnsplash

Financial struggles are growing at the quick-service food brand. It led owners to consider selling the company. They announced the plan to stakeholders to explore the possibility of a sale. Subway will disclose more details after hearing from their investors.

Many retail stores issued closure notices in 2023. So, this consideration by Subway is not surprising. J.P. Morgan is advising the company through the process.

A press release states, "The management team remains committed to the future and will continue to execute against its multi-year transformation journey, which includes a focus on menu innovation, modernization of restaurants, and improvements to its overall guest experience."

Right now, Subway has franchises in 100 countries and almost 37,000 locations. The brand owns none of its US restaurants and depends on franchises to open seven days a week.

Subway has tried using sports stars to promote new sandwiches. Last year, the brand partnered with Tom Brady in ads showcasing the Turkey Cali Fresh and All-American Club.

Sales have improved since 2021, however, inflation continues to affect the business.

