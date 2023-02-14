New Jersey Restaurant Bans Young Patrons

A New Jersey restaurant will close its doors to young patrons next month. The announcement sparked mixed reactions. Some people love the idea. But others feel the new policy excludes them from having meals at a loved eatery.

The Italian restaurant is facing mixed reactions from the public.

The eatery is Nettie's House of Spaghetti. They stated, "[we] will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant" as of March 8."

The move caused mixed responses.

To stay on good terms with parents, the restaurant said the move was because of 'crazy messes' and noise. And stated on their Facebook and Instagram profiles:

"We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it's been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie's. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it's time to take control of the situation."

The move has found favor with some patrons and social media users.

"One replied on Instagram: "Never been to Nettie's but knowing I won't have to deal with children at a restaurant makes this establishment much more attractive. I will be coming soon!" Another said: "I didn't think I could love Nettie's more, but here we are!"

Parents with children who look big have questions about how they will enact the policy. One Instagram user responded: "Will you be checking birth certificates at the door? My 8-year-old is the size of an 11-year-old."

How do you feel about the new policy?

