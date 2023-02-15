Tuesday Mornings Are Closing

Challenging economic times claim another well-known brick-and-mortar brand. Tuesday Morning joins the list of retailers closed due to bankruptcy.

Tuesday Morning is a discount department store once stocked with unique furniture. It has 487 locations in 40 states and 390 cities, plus 1,600 full-time employees and 4,700 part-time workers. The brand began in Texas. It also has most (85) of its stores in this region.

The company wants to speed up the closures.

The brand went to court to reject over 250 store leases. Tuesday Morning has plans to close down over 200 venues. It is not the discount chain's first rodeo with bankruptcy. A previous one happened in 2020; back then, they had 687 stores.

The chain remained closed for three months. It shut down 200 locations and kept the most profitable ones. Tuesday Morning plans to use this strategy in 2023.

If the owners meet the requirements by July 3, the firm will go private by September. This move gives them time to stabilize the well-performing shops. Closures will slowly occur throughout the year.

CEO Andrew Berger stated, "After considering how best to address Tuesday Morning's exceedingly burdensome debt, we have determined that the best path to reorganizing and transforming the Company begins with a Chapter 11 filing."

"Regular business operations will continue while the bankruptcy is pending. Gordon Brothers, a store liquidator, has been hired to do the closings."

Brands like Macy's, Walmart, Sears, Joann, and Family Dollar also have plans to close locations across America. These companies will phase out unprofitable locations.

