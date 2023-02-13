Texas Military Department Reduces Presence At The Border, Migrants Could Soon Surge Texas

Texas will be less protected against migrants. Gov. Greg Abbott’s multimillion-dollar border mission has run into problems. Many states like New York and Florida have experienced migrant surges. For now, Texas has managed to keep immigrants at bay with extra security.

But resources to maintain troop numbers are declining.

The state needs $459.3 million more to keep the border mission afloat in 2023. Officials say they will need to channel resources from other departments. Such a move would ensure the project stays funded. But it is unclear where the money will come from to keep the high-security measures going until August.

But there is another request.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer leads the agency. Thomas is asking for $1.8 billion to keep the Texas National Guard on the border mission. These billions would last for the next two-year budget cycle, which begins in September.

The mission's name is Operation Lone Star. It is the largest deployment of Texas National Guard members to the border in size and duration. The project began in March 2021. At one time, it deployed 10,000 troops.

As funds decline, so has the number of troops at the border.

Super Expensive Project

The mission at the border has been costly for the state. Since September 2021, the legislature has approved $2 billion to ramp up efforts. The aim was to keep migrants from crossing the border. The funds finish fast, and the state has to keep transferring money to the initiative.

Last year, officials under Abbott's orders sent $1.3 billion to the military department. The agency received $287.3 million for January through March 2023. Now? They are asking for another $459.3 million and $1.8 billion.

Why the need for so much money? The border efforts cost Texas $92 to 101 million per month.

