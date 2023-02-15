Woman Reviews The New Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich: How Does It Taste?

Chick-fil-A promoted its new cauliflower meal hard. The sandwich is only available in three test areas. Many people are curious about how it tastes. One woman went viral reviewing the vegetarian item.

The video by Morgan (@morganchompz) already has 1.2 million views.

Spoiler alert! The cauliflower sandwich is more expensive than a regular chicken sandwich. Before-tax Morgan paid $7.19. She gives an in-depth review of the test item. Overall, the flavor is bland, the texture is even and dry, and the presentation is good (the cauliflower looks like chicken). No unpleasant smell.

Morgan says the sandwich is made fresh.

This is what she says in the video:

“Alright, today, we’re taste-testing Chick-Fil-A’s new cauliflower sandwich. The two sauces I decided to get to try with the sandwich are honey mustard and zesty buffalo sauce. Honey mustard, because it’s my favorite at Chick-fil-A, and then buffalo because I feel like it naturally just goes with cauliflower stuff.”

The sandwich is just bread, fried cauliflower, and pickles.

"It honestly looks like a normal chicken sandwich but it does have that Cauliflower smell. Let’s first try this plain and then I’ll try it with the sauces." All she tastes is the bread and pickles - there is no distinct cauliflower taste. "I guess it’s kind of a good thing because nobody really wants a mouth full of cauliflower," she claims. When she tries the patty alone, it is still pretty bald.

Morgan's Closing Statements

"Going into tasting this, there were three things I was looking for,” Morgan explains. “Number one, I was hoping it wouldn’t be watery, considering its cauliflower. And it really wasn’t. I was also hoping that it wouldn’t have that unpleasant odor-ey smelly taste that cauliflower can have. You know what I mean. And finally, I was hoping that the breading wouldn’t just fall right off of it and it’s sticking pretty well. So if you live in one of three test areas where they’re trying these out, and you’re willing to spend seven dollars on this sandwich, why not give it a go?"

Feedback

Most comments focused on the price. A few vegetarians loved the idea of a plant-based option instead of meat substitutes. Some appreciated the review. These people went to try it, but the item sold out.

Price: "How is a cauliflower more expensive than a chicken? 😦." " I’m so tired of vegetarian items being overpriced. Literally why? Any time any food has to do with “health” they’re like yeah let’s upcharge that." "Cauliflower is so much cheaper than chicken how and why is it so expensive?"

Vegetarians: "Yummm. I worked at a popular vegan restaurant in downtown Toronto. Our cauliflower bites sold so good every day." " As a vegetarian, it looks delish! It would be great to be able to have a meal option made from a vegetable, rather than meat substitutes!" "Why wouldn’t they make little cauliflower nuggets instead?"

Sold out: "I went yesterday and it was sold out."

Important question: "My genuine question is: are they frying it in the exact same oil as the chicken?"

Are you more or less excited about trying this new sandwich?

