Dollar Tree Increases Prices More

C. Heslop

Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.

What are the new price ranges in budget chain stores?

Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash

This week, Dollar Tree will roll out 5,000 Plus stores. Items will cost $1.25, $3, and $5. The higher prices are already available online. The Dollar Tree Plus stores will be newly built or rebranded by the end of 2024.

After 2024, Dollar Tree will have 3,000 more locations with prices of $1.25 and higher nationwide.

The price hikes began in 2021. The test of $1.25 was a success. The company will thus keep raising prices to reflect the high inflation in the economy. The brand said it also helps them offer higher-quality goods to shoppers.

Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski explained to CNN, "Our transition to the $1.25 price point has enabled our merchants to greatly enhance value."

The brand previewed the items and costs.

Photo byFikri RasyidonUnsplash

Items costing $1.25

(source)

  • Cake mixes
  • Brownie mix
  • Jell-O
  • Flour
  • Baking soda
  • Candle lighters
  • Notebooks
  • Dry erase markers
  • Elmer’s glue
  • Pasta noodles
  • Kraft mac and cheese
  • Ramen bowls
  • Canned beans

Items costing $3

(source)

  • Deep storage bins
  • Soap dispenser
  • Spray Nine Heavy-Duty Cleaner 22-oz
  • Various Easter decorations
  • Glass square mosaic tiles
  • Crafters square ceramic planters 5x5
  • Crafts hanging slated wooden signs 10x7 .8 in
  • Clear plastic storage bins with clip-lock lids
  • Ty-D-Bol Blue Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets, 5-ct
  • Watercolor Paint Cakes with Brushes, 51-pc
  • Plywood tabletop easel 9x15 in
  • Paint brushes 10-pc

Items costing $5

(source)

  • Grey cotton bath towels
  • Cupcake pan
  • Cooking pans
  • Snuggle dryer sheets 120-pc
  • Armor Hammer laundry detergent
  • Stainless-steel tumbler
  • Metal table stools
  • Harmony 12-ct toilet paper
  • Mini Play-Doh sets
  • 12-in plastic planters
  • 12-ct Swiffer pads
  • LED light set
  • Motion-activated toilet light

How do you feel about the price increase? Will you continue to shop at the budget chain?

