Dollar Tree Increases Prices More

Record high inflation caused Dollar Tree to raise its prices. The historic change of $1 to $1.25 affected thousands of stores. All these locations will see price increases again in 2023. The company announced the change ahead of inventory restocking.

What are the new price ranges in budget chain stores?

This week, Dollar Tree will roll out 5,000 Plus stores. Items will cost $1.25, $3, and $5. The higher prices are already available online. The Dollar Tree Plus stores will be newly built or rebranded by the end of 2024.

After 2024, Dollar Tree will have 3,000 more locations with prices of $1.25 and higher nationwide.

The price hikes began in 2021. The test of $1.25 was a success. The company will thus keep raising prices to reflect the high inflation in the economy. The brand said it also helps them offer higher-quality goods to shoppers.

Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski explained to CNN, "Our transition to the $1.25 price point has enabled our merchants to greatly enhance value."

The brand previewed the items and costs.

Items costing $1.25

Cake mixes

Brownie mix

Jell-O

Flour

Baking soda

Candle lighters

Notebooks

Dry erase markers

Elmer’s glue

Pasta noodles

Kraft mac and cheese

Ramen bowls

Canned beans

Items costing $3

Deep storage bins

Soap dispenser

Spray Nine Heavy-Duty Cleaner 22-oz

Various Easter decorations

Glass square mosaic tiles

Crafters square ceramic planters 5x5

Crafts hanging slated wooden signs 10x7 .8 in

Clear plastic storage bins with clip-lock lids

Ty-D-Bol Blue Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets, 5-ct

Watercolor Paint Cakes with Brushes, 51-pc

Plywood tabletop easel 9x15 in

Paint brushes 10-pc

Items costing $5

Grey cotton bath towels

Cupcake pan

Cooking pans

Snuggle dryer sheets 120-pc

Armor Hammer laundry detergent

Stainless-steel tumbler

Metal table stools

Harmony 12-ct toilet paper

Mini Play-Doh sets

12-in plastic planters

12-ct Swiffer pads

LED light set

Motion-activated toilet light

How do you feel about the price increase? Will you continue to shop at the budget chain?

What do you think?

