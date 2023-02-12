Woman claims her beauty disappears around her boyfriend and says she cannot be the only one

C. Heslop

A woman alleges she has trouble with "boyfriend air." She feels less pretty when she is with her boyfriend. And claims it only happens when she is around him.

She shared her opinion on the situation via TikTok. The video by Elena Marie @eleeenab has 3 million views. Over 3,100 comments have mixed reactions to the issue.

Photo byToa HeftibaonUnsplash
Elena's video text overlay reads, "Everyone talking about school air. But can we talk about boyfriend air? Two seconds with my bf and suddenly I have no makeup on, my face is puffy and breaking out. I [feel like] haven't showered in weeks and my hair looks like a creature has been living in it."

The boyfriend air hashtag has 18 million views on TikTok. Many women have similar ick stories.

Many comments under Elena's gave suggestions. They mentioned it is because her boyfriend does not clean often. The pillowcases and sheets need changing. It would also help if he dusted and vacuumed. Other theories include the HVAC system, water, or that her boyfriend touches her hair or face too much.

@taylordonoghuee I was truly shook to see other ppl also related to this😭💀 #boyfriendair ♬ original sound - Taylordonoghuee

TikTok user Taylor Donoghuee, 22, said she spent a summer in her boyfriend's apartment. And the same thing happened to her. She says, "[Boyfriend air] is a thing because it was only in his apartment that I would feel this way." At first, she thought it was the new city. But it was his apartment.

Someone clarified that a full shower means washing your hair as well.

Taylor's video received 2.5 million views. She said her skin repelled makeup, her hair got greasy, and her skin would act differently. Taylor alleges showering while at his place could not make the feeling leave. She still felt dirty.

Some comments said it is also the stress of being new to his place and being unsure how to act.

Heather Wilson is a licensed aesthetician and the Director of Marketing for Ever Skincare. She says it is not the woman's imagination. She said changes in a lady's routine have consequences for their skin. Wilson said you see the difference, even if it is a slight modification.

What do you think?

