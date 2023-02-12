Mass Pharmacy Closures In California

Some California residents will have a challenge filling their prescriptions.

It will take more than a walk around the corner to get items. The change comes as pharmacies go out of business due to shifts in the economy. Some areas will feel the effect more than others.

Walgreens has signed a million-dollar acquisition contract for a smaller pharmacy. The deal caused mass closures of pharmacies in California. Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies will close 22 storefronts in California.

The change will happen after the deal with Walgreens gets finalized.

Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies' bankruptcy filing in December 2021 sparked the partnership. The contract of $19.35 million received approval. Medly Health, a digital pharmacy business, acquired Pharmaca around 2020.

So, Walgreens has control of Medly's assets as well.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement to acquire the pharmaceutical records and other select assets across 22 Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies and four Medly Pharmacies nationally," Walgreens spokeswoman Kris Lathan said.

Affected customers will get a store closure notification.

Their records will get passed on to a nearby Walgreens location. How do you feel about the change?

