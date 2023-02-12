Boyfriend tells his girlfriend his house is not a hotel after she gets a key to his place

A boyfriend believes his girlfriend quickly got too comfortable after he gave her a key. The woman has her place. But she insists on using his apartment. His girlfriend thinks he overreacted.

The 26-year-old man took to Reddit to explain the event.

He states, "I have been with my girlfriend for over 2 yrs. We live separately. But she's been spending most days at my house. I eventually gave her a key to my place. I'll come home from work, and most of the time, she'll be there."

They have not talked about moving in together. But the girlfriend "has a lot of belongings there and lives there." The woman has four sisters, a twin, plus an older and younger sister.

The older sister has a 2-year-old daughter. His girlfriend has been asking if she can visit. The man said sure.

It led to the problem.

He comes home one Thursday. His girlfriend is with his niece. After greeting them, he heads to his bedroom. But the girlfriend says she placed his clothes in the gaming room. When he asks why, she explains her sister is napping in there.

The boyfriend is not okay with the sister sleeping in his bed. And says he will not be quiet in his house. It is not a hotel.

The woman gets up, wakes her sister, gathers her things, and leaves. When he called, the girlfriend told him she will not stay there anymore because his place is not a hotel and hangs up.

The boyfriend has mixed feelings. Could he have handled the matter better?

What do you think?

