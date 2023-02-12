Dad brings an emotional support animal to a funeral, daughter is upset he made the day about himself

A daughter thinks her dad made a funeral about himself and his needs. The father does not agree. He took to Reddit to explain the issue.

Photo by Xiaoyu Li on Unsplash

The dad is 38. He has a daughter Isla (17), and a stepdaughter Ava (9).

The man says, "Isa's stepfather recently passed. I felt terrible. I knew while they weren't super close, he'd been in her life since she was 5. So I knew it must've hit hard."

The invitation went only to the dad.

But he immediately thinks of bringing Ava. The dad's stepdaughter is not the best person to take to such an occasion. She never meant this man. And has intense anxiety.

He writes, "The issue is Ava has [intense] social anxiety. She's homeschooled because of it and has difficulty going to social outings. She's in therapy and has an emotional support rabbit named Luna. Since this funeral would be pretty crowded, [my wife and I] decided to let Ava bring Luna to the funeral. Isa had a problem with that."

Isla says it is not a good idea because the venue does not allow pets. Ava's rabbit, Luna, is not an official service animal. And location only allows such creatures. Isla said losing her stepdad was hard, and she did not want drama at the function. Her dad insists she considers Ava's emotional needs.

When they arrive, Isls sees Ava with the rabbit. She gets upset and says she should have stayed home. Isla and her dad's wife argued.

Isla's mom took her side and asked them to leave. He agreed and went home.

The dad says his daughter now gives him the cold shoulder. The father wants to know if he could have handled things differently.

.....................................................

What do you think?

