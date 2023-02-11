Walgreens customer alleges the store's design "catfished" her

Do you notice the design of your local store?

One woman never paid much attention until her Walgreens got a facelift. She wonders why they had to change the refrigerated section of her location.

TikTok user Madison (@madisonrruby) posted the clip; it has 801.2K views.

The video shows the updated look of Walgreens' refrigerated section. The clear glass once showed what was inside the fridge. Now, it features advertising of the products that should be in it.

The shopper finds this frustrating. She has to open the door to see what is inside. Many times, the fridge does not have the beverage suggested by the advertising. She wished they would go back to the original clear glass design.

Madison's sarcastic reads, "If only there was some type of material you could just see through and keep the cold inside."

Walgreens announced last year that it would partner with the Cooler Screens company.

"The screens…use a system of motion sensors and cameras to display what’s inside the doors — as well as product information, prices, deals and, most appealing to brands, paid advertisements,” writes Nathaniel Meyersohn for CNN Business. "The tech provides stores with an additional revenue stream and a way to modernize the shopping experience.”

The comment section was unsure how to feel about the cooler's updated look.

One wrote, "What was wrong with the regular windows…?"

Another described Madison's reality, "Imagine the disappointment when you open it and they sold out of what you want."

