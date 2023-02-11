Customer claims a diner only hires women and pays them a tiny rate to do too much, “at least they might get tips”

Many servers complain the rates paid by restaurants are below a livable wage. They depend on tips to make ends meet. A diner found a unique way around the problem for customers and workers. One shopper is not sure how she feels about the issue.

The TikTok video by Stephanie Stella (@catherine_deltorro) has 312K views.

The video shows restaurant servers performing a choreographed number. They dance to Meghan Trainor's "Better When I'm Dancing" in front of customers. Stella alleges the workers do the routine every hour for patrons. In her caption, Stella asks if anyone would want to work there.

Someone claims they do it for about $9.25 per hour from 6 am to 2 pm.

Most of the patrons appear to be seniors.

Many of the comments focused on the women's facial expressions. But some think the gratuity received would not be worth all that trouble of dancing every hour.

"One looks completely miserable, one looks like they’re enjoying it too much, and one looks like they’ve balanced their tolerance 😂," said one responder.

Someone would not want to work there, "Why?! That’s so awkward."

A mention of the patrons, "Not the [seniors] actually enjoying it too. Bet they’re regulars 😂."

