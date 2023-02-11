A father of three prefers to argue with his wife instead of firing the nanny, he says she needs therapy

A man refuses to fire the nanny. His wife asked him to do it. But he says she needs therapy. The husband argues the children love the caregiver. He believes the wife’s reason for wanting the nanny gone is not good enough.

Both parents are in their 30s. They have three children, ages 3, 6, and 7.

The man once worked from home and had flexible hours. But he got a promotion, which required him to go into the office. He and his wife agreed to use the extra cash to hire a part-time nanny.

He says, "I got in touch with a nanny agency. They matched us with someone who lives locally. They only told us her first name, which was a common name anyway, but for the story's sake, we'll say her name's Sarah."

He arranges a meeting with Sarah to meet his wife and kids. Sarah and his wife knew each other, and the interaction was awkward. His wife says her high school boyfriend cheated on her with Sarah. Despite the history and the husband's hesitancy, the wife suggests they can hire Sarah.

The kids love their nanny.

The wife does not like this and becomes uncomfortable. She changes her mind and says they should fire Sarah because of their high school history.

The husband claims this is not enough reason to get a new nanny. Instead, the wife should get therapy. It was the "biggest" argument they ever had. But he and his wife will not compromise.

He wants to know who is wrong in this situation.

