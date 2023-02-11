New York Government Money Woes Continue To Affect Residents

The pandemic is over.

But the changes caused by that period continue to affect sectors of the economy. One New York university faces challenging times. It has to take drastic measures to reduce the effects on the institution and residents who enroll.

Photo by Mikael Kristenson on Unsplash

The institution is the City University of New York (CUNY). Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez imposed a hiring freeze. He ordered budget cuts because of decreased student enrollment.

A memo received by the college president and deans said there is a deficit in the public system. To help close it, each school will have to find 5% in savings next year. But enrollments at the university are declining. To do without the 5% of government fiscal support, the university opted to cut costs.

How is the school getting by this semester? They received federal stimulus money.

The numbers are not looking suitable for the school. Projections said expenditures would increase by 5%. Tuition revenues drop by 4%, and the school will not get any more stimulus money. Since 2021, fall enrollment dipped from 243,000 to 220,060, about 9%.

CUNY spokesman Joseph Tirella said, "The City University of New York continues to look for cost-saving measures without cutting student services, efforts that will become increasingly important as federal pandemic stimulus money dries up."

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash online