Man refuses to support his girlfriend after she stops doing his laundry to prevent "contamination" of her clothes

A 32-year-old man has had it with the change in his girlfriend's behavior. He wants her to stop treating him like he smells awful. The man claims she did not have a problem before. But now she refuses to wash his clothes.

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

The man took to Reddit to explain the situation.

The man (32) has been with his girlfriend (28) for four years. He describes their living arrangement.

“She works from home since [the pandemic] most of the time. But sometimes, she goes into the office. I go to my office every day.”

“My girlfriend has always done our laundry together and never had a problem with it for all these years. Since she works from home, she does a lot of the housework. But I help where I can when I get back from work. Although she often refuses my offers with reasons like I should wash my hands better. I wash my hands, though.”

He says she recently began separating the pile. She avoids washing his undergarments and vests.

His girlfriend claims these items of his will “contaminate” her clothes. The man says he does not see why it makes a difference because they both use the same washing machine. The woman insisted it would help. Her clothes will be away from his delicates.

The woman got angry and made comments about his hygiene.

But the man says his mother washed his clothes before her and never had an issue. So, she must be the problem. He says he will not buy any groceries she asks him to bring on his commute from work.

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Gift Coffee | Claim your free Newsbreak account | Earn cash online