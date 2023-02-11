Teacher Paid $2 A Minute Under Special Arrangement With A School

Teachers play many roles in the lives of students. They are hairstylists, counselors, babysitters, disciplinarians, and educators. People believe they deserve more pay. Under a special arrangement, some teachers receive extra money.

But one teacher says it is less about the cash and more about the lessons learned by the parent.

Teacher Kristin Evans (@mrs._evans) posted the 30-second clip on TikTok so far it has amassed 3.6 million views.

Her caption reads, "This is a first and it feels weird. During my 10+ years in public education, I regularly waited 20-30 mins after school with students waiting for parent pick up. This late pick up policy is in my new [private] school's admission agreement. This also is not the first or second or third time they've been 20+ mins late without notice or communication but this was the first time they were charged the late pick up fee."

Kristin explains that the private school's director handed her $116 in cash.

She says, "So this parent was charged $2 a minute for being late, and it goes directly to my pocket."

The guardian was over 30 minutes late. The policy encourages parents to come for their children early or on time regularly. Or at least communicate with the teacher first. It reduces the expectancy that teachers will babysit children after school hours.

The comment section applauded the new policy. People thought it would change the behavior of guardians. Parents with kids attending schools with such measures said they have systems to avoid the $2 fee.

“That’s awesome that you get it! I feel like some schools would keep it,” wrote one user.

“I’m torn by this. $2 per minute seems excessive, and things out of our control happen. But the money went to you, which is good,” another person said.

