Medicaid Coverage For Texas Children, Young Adults, and New Moms To End

C. Heslop

Millions of Texas residents were on Medicaid during the pandemic.

Most of these subscribers are young adults, children, and new moms. The state plans to re-evaluate eligibility soon. It will mean some people's coverage ends after almost three years.

Alexandria Robertson joined Medicaid in 2020. "I was pregnant. I had no job. I had no car. And I had no health insurance," Robertson stated. "I, at the time, just did not have money for baby expenses."

Robertson qualified for Medicaid. Texas is one of 11 states that did not expand the program. She would receive coverage up to two months after childbirth. But during the pandemic, a rule said no one could get removed from the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCSFb_0kgxmMYU00
Photo byEnrique MaciasonUnsplash
The stay policy meant Robertson could access healthcare coverage during her other pregnancy. "As mothers, we know we need health care, we know we should be taking care of ourselves, but it's so expensive," she stated. "It just put me at ease to have that covered, and my second pregnancy was the best one I've had."

The pandemic rule will end in April 2023.

Texas will move people off public health insurance for the first time since March 2020.

Three million children, young adults, and new moms are in a situation like Robertson's. They stand to lose Medicaid coverage after eligibility checks occur.

How do the beneficiaries who will get removed feel?

They say it is hard to imagine going back to a life without health insurance. The change will be difficult for patients and their providers.

"If you are afforded a window, however long that window is, where you know you can get care anytime you need it, it completely changes your perspective on health," said Dr. Vian Nguyen. Vian is the chief medical officer at Legacy Community Health, Texas’ largest federally qualified health center. "We’re seeing our patients want to come back. We’re seeing that mindset shift."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQi5t_0kgxmMYU00
Photo byVladimir SolomianyionUnsplash

# Health# Medicaid# Parent# Children# Texas

Comments / 76

Published by

C. Heslop

N/A
43K followers

