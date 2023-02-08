IRS Urges People To Delay Filings After Millions Received Stimulus Checks

Nineteen American states issued special rebates and payments in 2022.

The IRS wants more time to clarify if this money is taxable or not. They will provide clarity on the matter in the coming week.

Here are the details of the problem.

Many states issued pandemic-related payments and the rules surrounding these are complex. The IRS wants to have one official stance on these monies before people file or correct filings.

The IRS said many people have contacted them about money received for relief efforts. They want to look into each state's law and provide one official guiding statement on the matter.

They have set a one-week deadline for an update on the situation.

Nineteen states gave residents special rebates in 2022. The list consists of Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

What if someone received this money and is not sure what to do?

"For taxpayers uncertain about the taxability of their state payments, the IRS recommends they wait until additional guidance is available or consult with a reputable tax professional," the IRS advised.

"We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said in the statement, adding that the agency doesn’t recommend trying to call the IRS or amending a previously filed 2022 return before guidance is issued.

Has such an event like this occurred before?

"While this is unusual, this kind of determination in the middle of tax season isn’t unprecedented," states Adam Brewer, a tax attorney with AB Tax Law in San Diego. "In 2021, the IRS exempted the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020 after many Taxpayers had already filed their income taxes and reported the income as taxable. This mid-tax season rule change may be following that precedent."

