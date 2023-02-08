Woman alleges she immediately gets transferred to a human 90% of the time when she calls businesses

People waste hours speaking on the phone with AI.

One woman alleges it takes her less than 2 minutes to get transferred to a human every time. She also says it is easier than repeating "rep". Here is a simple way to get through to a human.

The video by Liz (@lizthemusicmanager) has 780.7K views.

The stitched video begins with, "What's a piece of information that you learned that feels [weird] to know?"

Liv says, "About a month ago, I discovered a way to get through customer service (phone) lines in less than 2 minutes. And talk to a real and not wait for hours and hours."

She claims the hack works for some companies. These include Expedia, American Delta, Verizon, AT&T, American Airlines, and Wells Fargo.

The hack is to type 0#0#0# on your phone's keypad.

A WikiHow article suggests calling a local branch instead of the national number. Then dial '*' or '#' four or more times or say you want to cancel your account.

People liked her suggestion.

One wrote, "This is so much better than me yelling representative or help over and over again lol."

Reminders it does not work for every company, "They’ve started fixing this for a lot of places. Instead of getting an operator, it just sends you back to the directory." "For some companies that don’t work. So I just start talking in gibberish so the bot is like "sorry I don’t understand I’ll connect you to someone."

Appreciation, "Tysm for this! Just tried it and it worked <3."

