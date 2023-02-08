Woman claims she loves "ugly privilege" after people regularly overlook her

One woman says she is doing okay without pretty privilege.

In high school, Jurnee did not look like the other attractive girls. And as an adult, she still does not have features considered beautiful. Jurnee explains people regularly overlook her. Meanwhile, pretty people get favors because of their attractiveness.

Photo by Josiah Lewis on Unsplash

Jurnee is not insecure about her appearance.

She is confident and loves her looks. She wears colorful wigs and has an art-covered upper body. Her unique appearance, sometimes, gets her compliments from women and VIP treatment at clubs.

People stare at her. But Jurnee calls them starry-eyed admirers.

What is this concept?

Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash

Jurnee is a 27-year-old aesthetician from Massachusetts.

Here is how she describes "ugly privilege":

"It’s the privilege of feeling that you’re not targeted [by men]. I get to go about my business without worrying about being approached at the gym or work. [No one] bothers me for my number when I’m out shopping. Having pretty privilege might [be hard]."

A woman who benefited from pretty privilege said it comes with disadvantages. Like no invites to social events because of other people's insecurities.

Jurnee is free from those troubles.

"I have less of a target [on me] because I’m not a beauty queen,” she states.

"I’m able to be myself without the pressure of living up to a beauty standard or thinking someone is only talking to me because of my looks. And it’s great."

This TikTok banner has 2.7 million posts. Each notes the positives of falling short of society's beauty standards. A-lister Julia Fox, 33, is a big supporter of the movement.

What do you think?

Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

