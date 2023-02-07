Pennsylvania residents to lose free Medicaid benefit

Over 3.6 million Pennsylvanians get affordable and free coverage through Medicaid.

During the pandemic, the federal government prohibited removing people from the program.

But the rule will expire.

The change will affect 1.17 million citizens (about 30% of the state's Medicaid subscribers). They will lose their low-cost and free insurance by April 1. After that day, Pennsylvania will check eligibility. People can get removed if they do not meet the criteria.

The state has begun a $6 million mass media campaign to educate locals about the upcoming change. Outdated information is a simple reason someone does not meet Medicaid criteria.

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

Caseworkers Feedback

Caseworkers think people will flood them with questions.

Everyone they speak to says they are unaware of the upcoming changes.

"Very very worried," said Allister Chang. Ghang is a co-founder of Fabric Health. The organization sets up laundromats to engage people about public benefits. "Not a single person we've talked to so far ... knows that this is coming, including the people who will be affected by this."

What to do if you lose Medicaid?

What if someone no longer meets the requirements? What if someone gets kicked off because of unsubmitted documents? Pennlive News suggests they can visit Pennie to get a low-cost plan. Pennie is the state's federally subsidized insurance marketplace.

What if the affected individual has a child? Pennlive News suggests they can check Children's Health Insurance Program for 'free' or low-cost plans.

Advocate Feedback

Advocates think the shuffle will affect the poor.

"We're just very concerned about the broad implications it's going to have on people's access to health care," said Amy Lowenstein. Amy is a lawyer and director of policy for the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Pennsylvania Health Law Project. "It's not the loss of it. But it's the loss by people who are still eligible and don't know where to go."

State officials will process the eligibility checks over a 12-month period.

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting an advisor or other professional.

Donate here | Download your free Newsbreak account | Writing side hustle

Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash

*Medical Advice Disclaimer: This information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website.*