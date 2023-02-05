Woman reacts to group leaving small tip after she spends her whole shift serving them

Food industry unions struggle to get restaurants to pay workers more.

Workers now pass their frustration to customers. They expect you to help them earn a livable wage. Unfortunately, most Americans fall short, and the tipping debate continues.

TikTok user Courtney (@courtneyxsekeres) threw shade at customers for their tiny tip. Her sarcastic post amassed 1.9 million views.

In the clip, Courtney walks up to a table. She picks up $3 and says 'nice' in sync with the audio.

"When your table sits there for 6 hours straight and leaves you $3," claims her text overlay.

Why is Courtney sarcastic? The $3 is sure to be under the 10-20% tip amount she excepted. Servers have sections. Hosting one table long meant she earned little gratuity as she served fewer people.

Courtney is fortunate to receive $3.

A DoorDash driver received $0 in gratuity after she spend 40 minutes waiting to collect a pizza. The Little Ceasar location only had one employee working that night.

Livable Wages

Photo by Sam Dan Truong on Unsplash

Legislation to increase minimum wages at the state level has met many objections. It is 13 years since a federal level increase. What is the result? Companies decide how much they will pay workers.

A blog claimed $17 per hour ($26,520 per year after deductions) is a livable wage. But most fast food and restaurant workers would prefer $22 per hour ($36,232 per year after deductions).

Most headlines suggest workers get between $12.50 and $18. It depends on the company and position. Due to staff shortages, some fast food workers allege they get more, even up to $50. Restaurant workers ask for tips the most. They seem to get $12 or under per hour as they sometimes work for small businesses.

For restaurant workers, tips close the gap.

Feedback

Photo by Mathieu Turle on Unsplash

The majority of comments hope employers will soon raise restaurant workers' pay rates. Customers complained that covering the gap is not fair to them.

"Tipping system needs to go away," wrote a user. Someone replied, "Tell that to the government and companies, not the workers."

"Here in Europe we don't normally tip because our workers actually get paid fair wage😂😂," said another user.

A cheeky response, "😈 they don't have to leave anything 😈." Courtney wrote, "Then don’t go out to eat."

More of the usual. "That shouldn't be the customer's responsibility the business needs to pay you more." "Be glad you got something." "I only tip for good service 😁."

What do you think?

