New York City, NY

Kathy Hochul Offers To Spend $13.5 Billion On Rail Lines, Migrant Tabs, and A Bailout

C. Heslop

Governor Kathy Hochul had a recent budget briefing. She said taxpayers would help the state cover a significant bailout, rail line, and migrant bill.

It is a fiscal executive budget for 2023/2024.

Hochul stated, "[It] recognizes the effort of governments at all levels to provide services and assist with the resettlement process by providing more than $1 billion in extraordinary funding."
"She continued, "The Budget creates a framework for the financial burden of such services to be evenly split between the levels of government: 1/3 New York City, 1/3 State, and 1/3 Federal."

New York's migrant crisis cost the state $1 billion. The Fed approved $7.89 million in funding to help with 2022 summer immigration costs. The state recently gained 43,200 more migrants, and 28,200 now live in 86 emergency shelters and processing centers.

About $1.6 billion will go to a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bailout. Another $11.5 billion will pay for railway line expansions. The complete proposal costs the state $227 billion.

While the state does have reserves, this budget requires more money.

Where will the needed excess for the MTA Bailout and Expansion come from?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSeZ9_0ka5RYjW00
Photo byian dooleyonUnsplash

(source)

  • MTA payroll tax hikes for all New York employers and employees to collect $800 million per year.
  • Increase City Hall's contribution by another $500 million. To give the disabled and students discounted fares via the MTA’s Access-a-Ride service.
  •  High hopes of collecting $1.5 billion from three new casino license sales.

Criticism

Critics of the proposed budget say it is a bit much to think the Feds will fund 1/3 of the amount. They think the state and its residents will likely pick up most of the expense, which means higher tax rates.

Hochul’s plan does not impress City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli:

"If better than nothing is the new standard, this certainly meets that. But the question still remains: How are we going to get the president to get his alligator arms into his pockets on this one?"
Borelli also stated, "Even at one-third, we’re still talking about a dollar amount that would rival significant spending of any individual city agency — through no fault of our own."

