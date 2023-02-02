Man reacts after he gave his name but a Wingstop server typed "Faty" on the receipt for an over-the-phone order

A man received a heavy share of emotional damage after he placed a food order over the phone.

Imagine telling a server your name. But the wait staff member decides they have a better nickname for you despite never seeing you. That is the situation faced by one man who placed his order by mobile. And yes, there is more to the story.

Nino (@islandboybullyz_nino) uploaded the video to TikTok.

@islandboybullyz_nino I never do this but this was very unprofessional and disrespectful and the response given when addressed about it by another co worker was “Hey i was up here by myself Dont come at me bout nothing” I wish nothing bad on her but to learn you cant treat people like this. @biggestbossrickross01 come on this cant be what yall stamd for at the lemon pepper empire @wingstop ♬ original sound - Nino

A Wingstop customer feels disrespected after he told a server his name. But she wrote "Faty" on his receipt. The video zooms in on the bill showing Brianna, his cashier, and the name she gave him.

In some cultures, it is common for people to nickname persons based on their first impression.

But Brianna cashed a phoned in order.

Nino explains he asked Brianna, the cashier, to recommend an order for two guests. He and his brother were home watching a football game. The cashier only suggested a 24-piece family-size meal. So, he went with it. His decision to take her suggestion led to the offensive name.

Nino closes the clip, "Now I don’t think nobody should be treated like this. I just like fair service. Brianna, this ain’t the way to do this, baby. This is a learning lesson, you gotta learn to do better. Treat everybody with respect."

Feedback

Photo by Chad Montano on Unsplash

Starbucks became famous for taking customers' names and scribbling them on orders. Many marketers believe it is the main reason the brand is worth $124.5 billion as of January 2023.

Copying the trend has been problematic for many other brands.

Many comments shared failures like, "Pizza Hut got [taken to court] for the same thing."

Others said it was a regular occurrence at Wingstop. Someone wrote, "One time, in my drawn-on eyebrows phase. At Wing Stop, they put my name as BROWS 😭."

People wondered how he was able to pick up the order. The explanation? In Texas, you can use the last four digits of your number. Or you can tell a server what you ordered so you can pay for it.

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Donate here | Download your free Newsbreak account | Writing side hustle