Dad wants payment to babysit his own daughter after his wife starts dating their neighbor

Parenting and babysitting seem mandatory and expected of women.

But some men find it optional and burdensome.

A dad thinks he has done his fair share of babysitting his daughter. If his wife wants to have hobbies and leave the childcare responsibility to him, he should get paid.

The man does not believe he is unreasonable. The father took to Reddit to explain the situation.

Photo by Jonas Kakaroto on Unsplash

The man and his wife have a 10-year-old daughter and moved into the suburbs a few years ago. His wife loves scary and niche-specific movies like indie and black-and-white older films.

It is rare for people to have an interest in such entertainment. Since his wife learned the neighbor, Walter, liked these movie genres, they hang out plenty. The duo asked him to join. But the dad refused. Walter, the neighbor, is a single father with two daughters.

Everything was fine. The dad said, "I prefer to just stay at home babysitting Emily and Walter's daughters while they are in their cinephile reunions."

But something changed.

The dad explains, "Sometimes they go to movie theaters. But other times they just stay at Walter's place watching stuff at his home cinema. They usually have to go to another town to catch a specific function of some weird movie. So, it is normal for them to come back very late."

He adds, "They eventually started doing stuff outside of watching movies. Like going out for dinner. Walter invited all of us, including the kids, to go with him to a restaurant that a friend of his owned. But I said no because it was too expensive."

The dad states that the movie-watching and dates are occurring too often. He is now tired "of the burden of constantly babysitting the girls".

He spoke to Walter about it. Walter, the neighbor, prefers if the dad watches the kids and was happy to pay. But his wife is against it.

The dad asked Walter to talk his wife into the idea. But the neighbor has not been able to do so. He went to Reddit to inquire if he was being unreasonable for wanting payment.

Feedback

Photo by Mohamad Khosravi on Unsplash

Most expressed fury at him wanting payment. One user said he should not even refer to taking care of his child as babysitting.

But the majority focused on the friendly relationship between his wife and neighbor. According to a study, men (20%) are more likely to cheat than women (13%). But wives (70%) are more likely to start divorce proceedings.

So, users warned him to not get comfortable with "babysitting" even if he starts getting paid.

.....................................................

What do you think?

Comment your thoughts, and feel free to share this article on social media.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. Below are affiliate links. *Advice Disclaimer: The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice.

Donate here | Download your free Newsbreak account | Writing side hustle