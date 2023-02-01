Parent shocked birthday party place charged her to cut an outside cake and she paid an extra service fee

A parent is stunned.

She had to pay for 'sneaky' extra charges after hosting a celebration at a birthday party place. It should have been a convenient birthday party. But the booking also turned into surprise additional fees for a mother.

TikTok user GiGi (@vivala_blondiiie) uploaded the video, which received 779.6K views.

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash

The short clip by GiGi shows the bottom half of her receipt. It lists:

1 Sancho Reyes - $18.00 | 1 Peach Paradise - $18.00 | 1 Insalada Pizza - $26.00 | 1 Insalada Pizza - $26.00 | 1 Cake Cut - $25.00

Subtotal - $113.00 | Service Charge - $4.52

GiGi in comment replies said she was shocked because no one told her about the cutting fee.

GiGi's text overlay reads, "When the server asks if we want the cake we brought cut, thinking she's doing something nice for us... But it was $25 dollars 😅." Her caption stated, "I didn’t know this was a thing?!? 😳"

Cost Analysis

Since the pandemic passed, birthday party places have regained popularity.

The receipt GiGi showed is for the food eaten while at the venue. One birthday party location said they charged between $85 - $145 per hour to host a celebration.

In 2017, the average cost for a kid's party was $478.78. A NY Post published in 2019 raised the estimate to $1,422.65.

So despite the unexpected $25, the parent saved. How? The unnamed company handled the decoration expenses.

Feedback

Photo by Elena Leya on Unsplash

Many comments said the entire receipt screamed price gouging due to the cost per item. People also pointed out GiGi should have known better, as nothing is ever for free. But the server was wrong for assuming she already knew about this restaurant policy.

"Totally a thing. Because then they bring plates and forks, which they then have to wash, typed one user." "But it was wrong that you weren’t told of a fee." Someone added, "Normal for there to be a charge for outside food."

"I don’t mind a small fee but 25 is crazy," said another. GiGi replied, "My point. But people are annoying 😂."

Sacrasm, "Wow!! That must be some excellent cutting!"

What do you think?

