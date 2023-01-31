Group ignored at a restaurant but all other adult customers get food

If you want good service from client-facing workers, give a tip.

And make it well-known that you are an excellent tipper.

A new trend has begun. Restaurant servers are screening patrons. If you do not look like a heavy tipper, your table may get ignored for hours.

What if workers think you can tip, but you do not? The restaurant staff could embarrass you if you do not leave a (decent) gratuity.

Two TikTokers have gone viral for complaining that they get poor customer service because they are young (20-something year-olds). TikTok user Lani (@its.laannii)'s video has 449.6K views and Kallye Campbell (@kall.elizabeth) amassed 970K views.

Lani did not state the name of the restaurant. But sat in the location wearing a fed-up facial expression.

The clip overlay reads, "When you’re young. So the waitress gives you terrible service not knowing you’re a server as well and don’t mind tipping $100." In the caption, she says, "I [will] still tip you though, but not as good as I would've."

People shared divided opinions in the comments. Here are the three most popular sentiments. "As a server, I go based on how a table treats me lol." "It’s basically a self-fulfilling prophecy. They expect me to tip badly so they give bad service. Which in turn causes me to tip bad smh." "Servers treat young ppl as their last priority table when we’re the ones who actually tip."

Kallye Campbell complained from the lobby. None of the servers at Hooters would seat Kallye and her party of five. She claims they were all young adults and usually gave tips of $25 each.

Again, the comments varied. People wondered if it was near closing time. Meanwhile, alleged servers said they did not appreciate walk-in groups of six or more young adults. The reason? They said they were a hassle to clean up after, did not tip, and asked for separate checks.

"I used to be a server & whenever I would see groups of prom teens, I would tell the host not to seat them in my section LOL."

Do younger or older adults tip more?

2014 - 2021

Most studies before 2021 said people become more generous tippers with age. Millennials paid more tips because they eat out more. But the amount is often small (NBC News 2018).

2021 - 2023

In 2021 and after, studies reported the opposite. Older people tipped more often. But the younger generation was more generous when they chose to give a gratuity. (CBS News 2021).

Here are the Finder's tipping statistics.

What do you think?

