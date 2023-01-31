Crossing A Street Saved A Woman $33: "They're trying to rip you off"

American brands have built small convenience into their business models. It is making them billions.

Two women realized a tiny change to their purchasing habits would save them lots of cash. In times of high prices, every dollar kept ensures there is money around for another expense.

TikToker Liv Engstrom (@olivia.engstrom) saved $33 - 1.8 million views. Meanwhile, TikTok user Faith (@gouldstandard) kept $150 in her pocket - 3.6 million views. Here is how the ladies held onto their money.

$33 Saved: Uber Customer

What does Liv Engstrom say in the clip?

"Pro-tip: Stop having Uber pick you up and drop you off at the airport. They're just trying to rip you off. $40 for the Uber to pick me up here and drive me a mile to my house. Or I can walk to the Hilton Garden Inn and have the Uber drop me off at my house for $7."

Some comments beefed up Liv's pro tip. Rather than walk, they suggested she take the free shuttle bus to the hotel.

But one reply noted this strategy would not work for everyone. The person wrote, "I've never been to an airport that you can walk anywhere from 😂.

$150 Saved: Spirit Airlines Flyer

Faith claims it cost $150 to check a bag with Spirit Airlines. Many people did not believe her.

In a follow-up clip, she spoke with an agent who said it was $160 to check the bag after purchasing the ticket. If she had added the bag before booking the flight, it would have been $30-$60. But sometimes, you do not realize you need extra luggage until afterward.

Faith found a way around the $150 charge, though.

She had the items of clothing shipped to her destination with a courier service. It cost her $34.33, so she avoided the $150 add-on. The rest of the items fit in her backpack.

Spirit Airlines offers cheap flights. But the add-on services drive up for the low fees and quickly have your expenses balloon. Here are the estimates suggested by the company's baggage calculator. A carry-on booked with the ticket would cost $57 each way. An overweight carry-on could mean an extra $100 at the gate each time.

Some comments added that Faith also avoided the airport baggage chaos. A user alleged it took them 5 days to get their bags because of delays.

