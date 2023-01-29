Little Caesars And Wendy's Allegedly Got Rid Of Low-Priced Promotions: Nothing Under $5 On Menu Boards

Americans love fast food. But fast-food restaurants can no longer absorb inflation for their customers.

Like grocery stores, food chains are adjusting their prices. How?

They have ended classic cheap meal promotions.

Reaching into budgets to spend more has left many consumers emotional. Some still believe fast food is more affordable than groceries. And others point out that shopping at corporate-owned locations yields a lesser cost.

Despite those positives, fast-food fans are disappointed. Why? There are no under $5 meal options on menu boards. TikTok user Jordan (@thejordanarnette) complained about price changes at Little Caesars - 424.3K views. Meanwhile, user Krissy Lyn (@krissylyn) grumbled about Wendy's - 949.7K views.

Little Caesars Supposedly Ends $5 Pizza Deal

According to Fox, Little Caesars had the $5 deal for 25 years. The "Hot-N-Ready Pizza" pepperoni offer began in 1997.

The charge is now $7.49 at the location where Jordon got his order.

Jordan's clip starts with a sad face. He points the camera at the pizza place prices. The lowest is $5.99, and the highest is $9.99.

Responders said fees differed in their area. But it was still more than $5. One person noted, "And they can't even try to blame inflation. It's been that price for nearly 3 years [into the inflationary period] 😭."

Wendy's Allegedly Removed The 4 for $4 And ‘Biggie Bag’

Krissy records herself going up to Wendy's drive-thru. She looks at the prices and offers, then decides to keep going. Wendy's price list shows popular deals darkened as they are not available.

The Wendy’s website lists the 4 for $4 deal and the $5 Biggie Bag. But the online or mobile order will not go through because it is unavailable. What was in the Wendy’s 4 For $4 deal? It had a Junior Cheeseburger, four-piece nuggets, Junior Fry, and a value drink. What about the $5 Biggie Bag? It gave people a choice between a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or Double Stack. Four-piece nuggets, small fries, and a small drink were also included.

An allegedly Wendy's worker explained, "It’s true :/. I work at Wendy’s and they're going to make it a $6 biggie bag with the bacon double stake or crispy chicken. Other users said, "They pay 4 for $5."

Another comment said, "$14 for the baconator is ridiculous." Followed by, "I’m so tired of inflation."

Most people said they realized fast food prices were going up. But they hoped the cheap meal deals would remain. Most voiced disappointment.

Or stated they would take a break from ordering such meals. For example, "My Wendy’s hasn’t had 4 for $4 in a while but $5 dollar biggie bags are okay, I draw the line if they bump it up to $6."

