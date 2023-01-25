Lawmaker Slams Walmart For Increasing Self-Checkout Machines: Proposes New Bill To Protect Shoppers

Do you have second thoughts about self-checkout kiosks at Walmart?

One local official agrees with your sentiments on these machines. As a state rep, she proposed to have a new bill passed in favor of shoppers. The proposal aims to protect people from Walmart's innovation plans.

Here are the details.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

A Rhode Island legislative member slammed Walmart for "passing work onto consumers.". And wants to limit the number of self-checkout lanes Walmart adds to each store.

State Representative Megan Cotter alleges self-checkout kiosks pass paid work onto unpaid shoppers. She calls for the practice to stop or at least be under restriction. Fewer AI aisles would mean lower chances for Walmart to encourage volunteerism.

Cotter told WLNE , "There’s no benefit for the consumer when Walmart is making a ton of profit off not having cashiers and then passing the work to the consumer without any benefit."

Cotter added that self-checkout reduces job opportunities and decreases business labor expenses. But the customer receives no monetary incentive to use such technology. In fact, the dishonesty of some shoppers has driven up store prices.

Her bill proposes the state limit self-checkout lanes to eight per store. It also wants customers compensated for bagging their groceries. The benefit? It recommends a 10% discount for buying and self-bagging over ten items.

The legislation already has bi-partisan support. But needs discussion at a committee meeting. Concerns about kiosks also make the bill favorable for approval. But there is no guarantee it will get enough votes. The bill lists Walmart, but if passed, it would affect other big box department shops with kiosks.

